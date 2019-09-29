Orchard maintains fall-like atmosphere despite the heat

Eckert's Farm isn't letting the summer-like feel kill their fall vibe. Their Apple Fest this weekend brought out many families for the fall festivities despite the heat.

The apples, which are what the festival is all about, are doing well in the hot weather.

"Apples actually love this type of weather," Megan Fields, General Manager, said. "It makes them sweeter and the varieties do come on a little faster than normal because it is hotter but we have great juicy sweet apples right now."

Despite the harsh weather conditions, the crops are doing just fine. Heading into October there is a transition from apple season into pumpkin season.

"The pumpkins also love it. We have a great pumpkin crop this fall as well," Fields said.

The pumpkins are thriving in the hot conditions. Temperature aside, they are driving a lot of the fall spirit for Eckert's Farm.

"Everyone starts to think pumpkin as soon as they roll out with all these fun pumpkin spice lattes and pumpkin spice donuts and you know everyone gets in the mind frame of fall immediately."

Pumpkin Fest starts for Eckert's on October 1st. There is a full calendar of events on their website.

