Orchard owner uses heater to combat cold snap, reduce impact on crops

This weekend temperatures are hitting a record low for the beginning of May, according to chief meteorologist Chris Bailey.

"It's just playing havoc for the farm people," says Kevan Evans owner of Evans Orchard and Cider Mill.

Evans has a plan to combat the weather. He's using a heating system during tonight's cold spell. The propane heater is going to help with all of the crops. Evans says if everything goes according to plan, he can gain two to three degrees.

"It blows out underneath the trees and then the heat rises up through the leaves and things, and kind of warms that up a little," says Evans.

Evans says the system is simple enough. You drive two or three miles an hour with the hot air traveling between 50 to 100 feet. If you're back to the spot you started within 10 minutes, Evans says the goal is to be able to hold a higher temperature.

This is vital. For the vulnerable crops... every degree makes a difference.

"At 28 [degrees] we are going to lose maybe 10 percent of our apples, and if it gets down to 26 [degrees] we are going to lose 40 to 50 percent of them," says Evans.

If Evans can get the temperature up just a little, he'll hope to lose only 10 percent of the crops he has left.

"Then we'll be able to go on," Evans says.

Evans shares the heating system is something he hopes to never need. He says many years he's never had to pull it out. When Evans uses it this coming day, it will be for the second time this year.