Organizations team up for annual Cram the Cruiser Food Drive

Team work makes the dream work. On Saturday in Berea, the Berea Rotary Club, Police Department, and Save-A-Lot all teamed up to benefit the Berea Food Bank. The annual Cram the Cruiser was held outside of the Save-A-Lot for people to bring food donations to fill the police cruiser. The Save-A-Lot even had special discounts to assist with the donations made.

The mission of the event was to give back to those less fortunate.

"Most of the people in the Rotary Club have homes, have food, you know we have health insurance and are able to take care of ourselves," Doug Fritz of the Rotary Club said. "There are lots of those people who do not have those opportunities or have those things to do and if we can help with something like that, then it just makes our day."

While the event ended at noon, the Berea Food Bank will continue to accept donations year-round.