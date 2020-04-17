Organizations team up to provide meals for Lexington children

Typically kids would have to wait for summertime to have breakfast and lunch delivered to them in Lexington, but with COVID-19 keeping kids out of the classroom, those deliveries are starting early.

For 20 years, kids have received summer meals courtesy of organizations like Employment Solutions, the Community Action Council, and the Salvation Army. Now, all three are joining forces and the program is starting early.

"The department of agriculture has relaxed its guidelines as to how these meals can be distributed so this is a very unique situation," said Rick Christman, CEO of Employment Solutions. So, we're going to be beginning now with distributing these meals and rather than five days a week we're going to be distributing meals for seven days a week."

But that isn't the only change.

Now, these meals will come in a bundle of seven breakfasts and seven lunches delivered once a week.

"This will greatly limit contact with the whole social distancing thing," Christman said. "I mean if you have all those kids in the area eating their meal that negates any attempt at social distancing. Our goal is to distribute maybe 20,000 meals, lunches, and breakfasts, every week."

But this hasn't been easy, and those large quantities of food aren't as available as usual.

"Our challenge is trying to find the food ourselves. Trying source the food in that quantity since the distributors are very busy trying to fill orders for FEMA and just getting the food has been a challenge but it looks like we've got a big truck coming in today and we hope that we can keep all 12 sites going throughout this period. I mean that's why this program was begun years and years and years ago in the first place. It's to get nutritious food out to kids in low-income areas when school is out."

Those meals can be picked up at 12 sites throughout the city:

