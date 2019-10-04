Organizers holding Somerset's first-ever pride festival Saturday

Updated: Fri 5:44 PM, Oct 04, 2019

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Organizers say they are holding the first-ever pride festival for south-central Kentucky in Somerset on Saturday.

Chill Out and Proud 2019 will take place in downtown Somerset from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. After the festival, there will be a mixer and a drag show at Jarfly Brewing Company.

Event organizers say the pride event looks to bring together a united community that includes the LGBTQ+ people who live in the region.

More than 300 have said they are going to the event on its Facebook page.

 
