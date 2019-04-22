Organizers of Officer Daniel Ellis Memorial 5K hoping for more participants

In just five days, hundreds of people will run in the Officer Daniel Ellis Memorial 5K.

Ellis was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2015. Since then, the 5K honoring him has been the largest race in the city of Richmond.

"The first year we had close to 1500, that was coming five or six months after his passing," said Bob Baney, the event organizer. "The second year was about 1200, last year was right around 1000."

Currently, 600 people are registered for this year's run. But, organizers say they hope to see the number surpass 1,000 again.

The run begins at the Richmond Center Mall. It's all to honor a man who loved his city.

"We are out to honor the legacy of a fallen hero," Baney said. "And number 457, that Richmond badge number and what he stood for and his work . . . We just want to honor his legacy and do the best we can."

You can register online or in person before the race starts.

It begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning.