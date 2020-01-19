Organizers prepare for annual celebrations of MLK Day

Organizers are preparing for a large celebration across Lexington in honor of Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

The day of celebrations kicks off at 6:30 a.m. Monday with the annual Unity Breakfast. Hundreds from the community get tickets far in advance for a seat inside the Lexington Center.

Lee Jackson, the Chair of the Unity Breakfast Committee, told WKYT this is the second year the breakfast has had to move locations to the Bluegrass

Ballroom because of construction around Lexington Center.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to get back into a bugger space maybe next year or the year after next because we really need it,” Jackson said.

Following breakfast, hundreds will gather at Heritage Hall for the Freedom March beginning at 10 a.m. Events are scheduled throughout the day to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. and the significance of his work.

“They [Lexington leaders] recognize the importance of this event,” Jackson started. “And there’s been great support throughout the community, we’re very proud of Lexington.”

