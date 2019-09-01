Organizers use Daniel Boone Pioneer Festival to connect with Kentucky roots

The Daniel Boone Pioneer Festival is wrapping up after a successful weekend for the 41st year of the Winchester Festival.

Vendors told WKYT Saturday was one of the busiest days they’ve seen for the festival.

Organizers also said this year was one of the better years they’ve had in some time. With good weather and a large number of vendors.

After each year’s festival, organizers meet to discuss things they can improve on or change for future festivals. Now they’re trying to bring more awareness to the origins of the festival and how Daniel Boone shaped parts of the state.

“Well for several years we kind of lost that identity, so we’re trying to re-establish the connection between pioneer history and Daniel Boone,” said Clark County Tourism Director Nancy Turner.

The weekend festivities wrap up Sunday with music and fireworks at Lykins Park.

