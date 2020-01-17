Ousted Kentucky Board of Education members re-filing lawsuit in federal court

The ousted members of the Kentucky Board of Education are re-filing their lawsuit against Governor Andy Beshear, Attorney General Daniel Cameron, and the current members of the board.

On day one in office, Beshear reorganized the state board of education and appointed new members that he says are committed to making schools better.

The previous board believes the decision violates Kentucky law.

Those members are withdrawing their lawsuit in Franklin Circuit Court and re-filing a lawsuit in U.S. District Court.

A Franklin County Circuit Court judge denied a motion filed by previously appointed board members that sought an injunction that would halt a reorganization of the state’s education board.

The members are partnering with the Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions as they move forward with the new lawsuit.

“Moving forward, the institute will provide financial and legal support as we continue to petition the courts to overturn the governor’s executive order,” said Dr. Gary Houchens, the board members’ spokesperson.

“In addition to our contention the executive order violates Kentucky law, we believe the governor’s actions violate the constitutional separation of powers between the executive and legislative branches, and also denied board members their right to due process,” Houchens said.

You can read the full complaint below.