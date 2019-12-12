Ousted state board of education members taking their case to Kentucky's highest court

The ousted state board of education members are taking their case to the Kentucky Supreme Court after an appeals court denied their injunction.

On day one in office, Governor Andy Beshear, D-Kentucky, reorganized the state board of education and appointed new members that he says are committed to making schools better.

The ousted members are challenging his executive order to remove the entire board before their terms expire.

They believe the decision violates Kentucky law, saying "members of these boards may not be removed prior to the ends of their terms without cause."

The previous board members are Gary Houchens, Milton Seymore, Ben Cundiff, Tracy Cusick, Hal Heiner, Kathy Gornik, Alesa Johnson, Joe Papalia, Laura Timberlake and Rich Gimmel.