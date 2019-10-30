Out-of-state crew to aid in search for Leanna Brumley

People searching for a missing southern Kentucky woman will get some help from outside the state.

Out-of-state search crews have been contacted, with at least one arriving in Kentucky this week.

The teams are expected to help search for Leanna Brumley, who went missing from Pulaski County back in May.

The out-of-state assistance comes as deputies say they have received a tip on the possible whereabouts of Brumley, off Kentucky Highway 1676 in the northwest area of the county.

Investigators say they believe Brumley’s disappearance is the result of foul play. Last week police arrested Corky Hendricks on unrelated indictment warrants, but they say he is a person of interest in Brumley’s case.

Brumley’s family says the young woman was known to stay at different friend’s homes, but she always maintained a presence on social media. They became concerned when that digital activity suddenly stopped and she stopped contacting her son.

Tony Wade, with the Cajun Coastal Search and Rescue Crew, says he has been in contact with officials about several missing persons in Kentucky, but they had not started searching for anyone as of yet.

The Cajun Coastal Search and Rescue Crew came to Kentucky earlier this year and offered assistance in the search for Savannah Spurlock.

Corky Hendricks remains in the Pulaski County Detention Center, being held on no bond. He does not face any charges in relation to Brumley’s disappearance, but officers say they do expect him to eventually face additional charges.

