Ovarian Cancer Awareness month has one Lexington woman sharing her story

One in 78 women in the U.S will develop Ovarian Cancer.

September is a month to draw attention to the disease that is highly survivable doctors say if caught early.

For one Lexington woman she says listening to her body saved her life and now she is planning to give back in hopes of helping others diagnosed in the future.

It's after the lunch rush at Malone's at Lansdowne and Jennifer Dow is waiting on her favorite bridge ladies.

A nearly nine year employee, work for her is a welcome distraction.

"BHG has done everything I've needed, they have given me the time to just worry about myself and take care of myself," said Dow.

In April after not feeling right, Dow took herself to the emergency room.

"Walked in, said hey I'm bloated, nauseated can't each much. I had a lovely female PA who heard something in the words and ordered a CT scan," said Dow.

She was diagnosed at 48 with stage 4 ovarian cancer.

Dow underwent chemo, surgery and is nearing her final treatment in October.

"Here at the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center we see about 90 patients with a new diagnosis of ovarian cancer each year," said Dr. Rachel Miller.

Dr. Rachel Miller says ovarian cancer is one of the most difficult cancers to diagnosis, simply because its symptoms can be vague:

-abdominal pain/discomfort

-bloating

-urinary problems

"Many people experience these symptoms from time to time, but the key and concerning factors are if your experiencing these symptoms more frequently or more persistently multiple months in a row," said Dr. Miller.

Dr. Miller has been very pleased with Dow's response to treatment and her willingness to want to go one step further and join a clinical trial at the University of Kentucky to look at the use of maintenance chemo to improve overall survival.

"I feel like it's a way to pay it forward because of all the good fortune I've had, said Dow.

Teal ribbons displayed around UK and downtown Lexington this month are a visual reminder of Ovarian Cancer Awareness and more important than ever to Jennifer Dow who hopes her story speaks to others.

"You've got to speak out because stuff can get away from you, I only had symptoms for three weeks and I had stage 4," said Dow.

Dow has had a unique approach to her care, she has been receiving treatment with Saint Joseph and having surgery at UK Markey.

A free Ovarian Cancer Screening program has been offered at UK since 1987 and more than 47,000 women have taken part.

To be eligible:

*All women over the age of 50 (including those who have no symptoms and no personal history of ovarian cancer) are eligible for a free ovarian cancer screening.

*Women over the age of 25 who have a family history of ovarian cancer are also eligible for a free screening.

Any woman in one of these two groups should contact us at 800-766-8279 to schedule an appointment.

For more information on the clinical trials available at the University of Kentucky click on the link provided.