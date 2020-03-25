Over 1,000 without power in Lexington

1,256 people do not have power right now in Lexington.

According to Kentucky Utilities' outage map, the power is out in the Bryan Station area of the city.

It covers a wide area around East New Circle Road between Winchester Road and Bryan Avenue.

KU's website said it happened at 10:01 p.m. Tuesday. They expect it to be repaired around 8 a.m. today, March 25.

The website cites damaged equipment as the cause of the outage. As of now, we don't know any more details about what may have caused it.