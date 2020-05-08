Over $1M in drugs seized in Hart County pursuit, arrest

A high-speed pursuit in Hart County ended in three arrests and the seizure of over one million dollars in drugs on Thursday.

Troopers say it started near the 55-mile marker on Interstate 65 when police saw a Ford Mustang traveling over 125 miles per hour.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, they say the driver, later identified as 26-year-old Robert Ford of Atlanta, Georgia, refused to stop.

The driver took the 58-exit before losing control of the Mustang and running off the roadway near the intersection of I-65 and KY 218 in the Horse Cave community.

Troopers say the Ford and a passenger, 27-year-old Cortez Woodruff of Fairburn, Georgia, started running off on foot but were shortly taken into custody. A second passenger, 27-year-old Kristin Summerour, also of Fairburn, was also arrested.

Following the pursuit, troopers say they found about 18 pounds of suspected MDMA in the Mustang. They say the street value of the drugs is estimated to be about $1.2 million dollars.

All three were taken to the Hart County Jail where they face drug trafficking charges.

Ford also faces charges with wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, and reckless driving, among other charges. Woodruff is additionally charged with fleeing or evading police, along with menacing, and resisting arrest.

