Over 2 dozen horse racing professionals charged in drug scam

The trainer of the horse who won the richest race in the world has been indicted for doping.

(Photo: ZUMA Press/MGN)

Jason Servis trained Maximum Security to victory at February's $20 million Saudi Cup, the most valuable horse race in the world.

Maximum Security also crossed the line first in last year's Kentucky Derby but was disqualified after stewards ruled the colt had impeded the path of two other horses in the final turn.

The indictment claims Servis provided performance-enhancing drugs to "virtually all" of his horses from February 2018 to February 2020, which included more than 1,000 races.

The charges were detailed in four indictments in a federal court in Manhattan.

Charges were brought against 27 individuals, who include trainers and veterinarians, alleging a doping and misbranding conspiracy.

[Click here to read the indictment]

The charges allegedly affected races in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Ohio, Kentucky and the United Arab Emirates.

According to the indictments, marketers and distributors of drugs known as "blood builders'' to stimulate a horse's endurance have infiltrated the horse racing industry for at least the past decade.

Authorities say the drugs can cause horses to overexert themselves, leading to heart issues or death.

The indictments said other drugs used to deaden a horse's sensitivity to pain to improve the horse's performance could also lead to leg fractures.

This is a developing story and we'll keep you updated.