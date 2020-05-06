Over 50 COVID-19 cases at Lexington federal prison

The number of people infected with COVID-19 in Fayette County has jumped in the past few days.

The reason: dozens of infected patients at the Federal Medical Center on Leestown Road.

Right now, officials are reporting 52 inmate patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and one employee. With more than 1,400 inmates at the location, the Fayette County health department says they expect that number will continue rising.

The facility is operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons, so the health department has no jurisdiction over the conditions inside.

“These are real people. These are loved ones to somebody. Yes, they may have committed a crime but that doesn’t make them any less important to the members of their family and their friends,” says Kevin Hall with the health department. “These are people who are sick already because they are in a medical center. They are at risk. They are very vulnerable.”

Hall said another concern is employees who may get infected at the facility, and then bring it out into the community.

The Public Information Officer at the facility tells WKYT it will be at least a day before they are able to release a statement.