Over a thousand dogs compete at the Bluegrass Classic Dog Show

The Bluegrass Classic Dog Shows kicked off at the Alltech Arena on Thursday for a long holiday weekend full of events. More than 1,800 dogs came out to represent the 160 dog breeds recognized by the American Kennel Club.

On Saturday there were breed specific competitions, obedience competitions, dock diving, and so much more. Dogs were pampered by groomers before the events began.

The family friendly event is also hosting safety events alongside the dog shows. There are child identification kits that are free with entry to the event.

"You can have them finger printed and do the dental records and you will have that for the rest of their life," Chairwoman Janet Rivers said.

The event aims to be family friendly, but also cost friendly.

"Admission is $8 per carload, so it is very family affordable," Rivers said. She adds that, "it is a very safe place for kids and family.

Rivers encourages families to come out and enjoy the events. The Bluegrass Classic Dog Shows will continue through Monday, September 2nd. It runs from 8 A.M. through 6 P.M. each day.

