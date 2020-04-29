Could stimulus checks be a contributing factor in uptick of Madison Co. overdoses?

It seemed like things were looking up.

“They were a little down maybe the first quarter of 2019,” says Madison County EMS Director Carlos Coyle.

He’s talking about how fewer people in Madison County were calling 911 to for drug overdoses.

Then COVID-19 hit.

“Around mid-year, they really started spiking up again and then they pretty much hit all-time levels,” says Coyle.

Coyle says the recent increase is substantial.

“During the month of April, running the statistics the first three weeks, we saw A 75% increase in the numbers of overdose patients that we administered Narcan and that’s a pretty drastic increase,” says Coyle.

Often, many of those drug overdose patients don’t survive.

“I can say that I had three within a 24-hour [period,]” says Madison County coroner Jimmy Cornelison. “Two of those were confirmed today.”

In all, five total deaths in the last two-and-a-half weeks. One possible reason for the recent spike?

“I looked at it and he had 12 $100 bills brand new in his pocket. Actually, had 11 and that one last $100 bill was there but it was folded up and inside of it as what we thought was heroin,” says Cornelison.

Madison County emergency officials think stimulus checks have a lot to do with it.

They’re basing that off what they see when people get government money at the beginning of the month.

“We do see an increase the first three or four days or the first week of each month, and then it’ll kind of trail off a little bit throughout the month,” says Coyle.

Both the EMS director and Coroner say they expect this weekend to be filled with calls as May 1 falls on Friday.

