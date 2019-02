The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says a cattle trailer has overturned on a highway, blocking travel for some motorists.

The cattle trailer overturned on U.S. 127 near the Chico Drive intersection.

The crash has caused southbound lanes to be blocked, and the lanes may be blocked for hours.

The cattle trailer was loaded. Dispatchers tell WKYT veterinarians are on scene helping with the situation. Dispatchers don't think any cows have died.