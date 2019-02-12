Overturned semi shuts down Woodford County road

An overturned semi is blocking a state road near the Woodford/Jessamine County line.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the semi overturned on KY 169, also known as Pinckard Pike.

The crash is near Pinckard Baptist Church and Delaney Ferry Road.

According to the state, fuel is leaking from the semi. Utility lines are also down on the road.

The road is expected to be closed for an extended period.

Woodford County Emergency Management says Pinckard Pike is closed at Shannon Run Rd. Traffic is being detoured via Shannon Run.