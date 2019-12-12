Overturned semi shuts down lanes of northbound I-75 in Laurel Co.

Northbound Interstate 75 lanes are closed at mile marker 42 (near Exit 41 for London,) due to an overturned semi.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports that the left lane of the interstate is open. The Laurel County Fire Department is encouraging motorists to move over to the fast lane and slow down in the area.

Crews are trying to clear the area as quickly as possible, but there is no word at this time when the remaining lanes will reopen.

WKYT will update this story with additional information as it becomes available.

