Overturned tractor-trailer closes part of I-75 in Scott County

An overturned semi is forcing lanes of I-75 to close in Scott County.

The county's emergency management director tells WKYT a tractor-trailer overturned onto the median around mile marker 130, just north of Georgetown Wednesday morning.

The EMA director says all northbound lanes are closed along with two southbound lanes.

Right now, there are no reports of any injuries.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports the interstate could be closed for at least two hours.

Traffic is being diverted onto US 25.