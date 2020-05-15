Truck hauling diluted fertilizer overturns on New Circle Rd.

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Lexington.

It happened just after 8 Friday morning on the outer loop of New Circle Road, near the onramp from Georgetown Road.

Police tell us a truck hauling diluted fertilizer overturned onto its side.

They say the driver had to be cut out through the windshield and he was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Some of the diluted fertilizer leaked onto the road, but crews say it’s not hazardous.

The outer loop of New Circle is down to one lane in that area as crews work to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.