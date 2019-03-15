Owensboro Catholic upsets Scott County in Girls' Sweet 16 quarterfinals

Fri 1:44 PM, Mar 15, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Owensboro Catholic has upset what many believed was the tournament favorite in Scott County with an upset victory in Girls' Sweet 16 quarterfinals.

The Lady Cardinals lost 62-51 for the team's second loss of the season in a back-and-forth battle.

Scott County was leading 45-44 entering the fourth quarter before Owensboro Catholic was able to pull away at the end going on an 18-6 run to close out the game.

Morehead State commit Morgan DeFoor led Scott County with 20 points while Hannah McKay scored 23 for Owensboro Catholic.


 
