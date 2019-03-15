Owensboro Catholic upsets Scott County in Girls' Sweet 16 quarterfinals

Owensboro Catholic has upset what many believed was the tournament favorite in Scott County with an upset victory in Girls' Sweet 16 quarterfinals.

The Lady Cardinals lost 62-51 for the team's second loss of the season in a back-and-forth battle.

Scott County was leading 45-44 entering the fourth quarter before Owensboro Catholic was able to pull away at the end going on an 18-6 run to close out the game.

Morehead State commit Morgan DeFoor led Scott County with 20 points while Hannah McKay scored 23 for Owensboro Catholic.