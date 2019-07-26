Owensboro man found guilty of possessing child porn

A Daviess County jury found an Owensboro man guilty on multiple counts of possessing child pornography Friday.

48-year-old Daniel Scott Neal will be sentenced September 25 on 12 counts of possession.

A Cyber Crimes Branch investigation was launched back in May of 2012 after officers identified a computer sharing images and videos depicting sexual exploitation of children at Neal’s home.

A search warrant was issued shortly thereafter, during which multiple electronic devices were found. Forensic units discovered several images and videos of exploitation on the devices. Neal was indicted back in November of 2012.

The jury recommended Neal be sentenced to two years in prison on each of the 12 counts to run consecutively, meaning the recommended sentence reaches the state’s maximum 20-year punishment in prison for Class D felonies.

For the rest of his life, Neal must also register as a sex offender.

