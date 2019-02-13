Owingsville Elementary School students may have been exposed to Hepatitis A

Students at Owingsville Elementary School may have been exposed to Hepatitis A, according to a letter sent to parents on Wednesday.

Principal Sean Bailey said in the letter that the "Gateway District Health Department has been notified and appropriate measures have been taken."

The CDC says some symptoms include dark urine, fever, and fatigue, but symptoms usually don't appear until 2 to 6 weeks after infection.

Principal Bailey said any student with symptoms will be excluded from school and must have a note from their healthcare provider.