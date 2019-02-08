Owingsville Police looking for break-in suspect

Police in Bath County are looking for a suspect they consider armed and dangerous after a break-in on Thursday afternoon.

Owingsville Police arrested Ashley Crouch after they say she and Arlie Trusty broke into Walter's Antiques on West Main Street.

Police arrested Crouch at the scene, but they say Trusty ran off with a backpack full of weapons, including numerous handguns that he stole from the store.

A local attorney's office notified police of the incident saying that they saw both suspects walking behind the buildings, according to police.

Chief Todd Stout and another officer responded and chased Trusty on foot. But, the chase ended in the woods between West Main and Goodpaster Avenue.

Due to the area and weather, the officer lost sight of Trusty, police say.

"The amount of property...that we have recovered is an extremely large amount," Chief Stout said.

An estimated $8,000 of stolen property was recovered and released back to its owners.

Police say it isn't the first time the couple has broken into the antique shop. They believe they may have started stealing from the business in November or December of last year.

"Further investigation we looked at Trusty's Facebook page and noticed that he was trying to sell items," Chief Stout said.

Owingsville Police say if you see Trusty, then do not approach him. Instead, you should just call Bath County dispatch. He was last seen wearing a grey, long-sleeve t-shirt and possibly camouflage pants.

