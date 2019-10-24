Owingsville Police search for man caught on camera trying to use fake money at local store

A Central Kentucky police department is looking for a man who was caught on camera trying to use counterfeit money.

Owingsville Police posted surveillance video on Facebook showing who they've identified as Donald Tyler Kimbrell from Mt. Sterling attempting to use a fake $20 bill at ACE Hardware.

The cashier could be seen studying the bill, even using a scanning device to check its legitimacy.

In the end, police say the employee confiscated the money and reported it to the police. But, this was after it went unreported at two gas stations in town.

"I feel like that's why we see a lot of it is because businesses are not reporting it as they should," Officer Justin Sutherland said.

Owingsville Police say the use of counterfeit money is stacking up in the area.

"We recently just had a counterfeit operation that we got out in Peasticks,” Sutherland said. “I had gotten information on a person that was manufacturing money at his house."

Though using counterfeit money isn't a violent crime, police say it's also not a victimless one, especially for small businesses whose employees don't have the training to spot fake cash.

"I think businesses should be a little bit more alert because a lot of the money has specific marking on it stating that it’s a replica or that it’s for motion picture use only,” Sutherland said. “Some actually have some type of foreign writing on them indicating the money is fake, too."

As fake money continues to be more easily accessible, police are reminding businesses to be more aware before cashing out.

Owingsville Police are currently looking for Donald Tyler Kimbrell, who is wanted for two counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the first degree.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Owingsville Police Department.