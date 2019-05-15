Owners of Maximum Security file federal lawsuit over Kentucky Derby result

A federal lawsuit against the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission was filed Tuesday by the owners of Maximum Security over what they call the “bizarre and unconstitutional” disqualification from the Kentucky Derby.

According to WKYT’s news partners at the Lexington Herald Leader, the lawsuit aims to reverse the stewards’ decision to disqualify the horse and to recognize Maximum Security as the official winner of the Derby.

The owners are also seeking $3 million in Derby winnings to be re-allocated to themselves, as well as Maximum Security’s trainer, John Servis, and jockey Luis Saez.

Stewards suspended Saez Monday for 15 days, saying the jockey failed to control Maximum Security and caused interference in the race.

Information in this article from the Lexington Herald Leader.