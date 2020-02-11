Owners of shot horse looking for answers after having to euthanize her

A horse named Penny had to be euthanized after someone shot her while out in a pasture off of Tate's Creek Road.

Penny's owners don't have a clue to who is responsible and now they're looking for answers.

"She's always just been super, super sweet, even from day one," Karina Busch said.

Busch is the previous owner of a Dutch warmblood named Penny. On February 3, she received a call from her vet. "She said, don't panic, you know, but she's been shot."

Penny fought for survival, but her owners made the hard decision to euthanize her.

"Just kind of got to the point where the outcome was so uncertain and we felt like it wasn't fair to her to continue," Busch said.

The horse industry is huge in Kentucky. Karina says this is because of the open pastures, similar to the one where Penny was shot.

"They need to be out, moving around, running up and down hills in these pastures to get strong bones to be able to withstand the rigors of racing or jumping," Karina said.

The shooting comes over a year after another horse was shot and killed nearby at Springhouse Farm in Jessamine County.

There's currently a $35,000 reward to find the person who shot Penny.

Anyone with information relating to Penny should call Lexington police.