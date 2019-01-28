Owners urged to bring pets indoors, out of bitter cold

Officials with Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control are urging pet owners to take their pets indoors as temperatures take a tumble toward the frigid this week.

"Even if you do everything right and in accordance with the law, something terrible could still happen," said Officer Shelby Bailey, "so just err on the side of caution and bring your pets inside."

Even if a pet has proper shelter and bedding outside it still may not be enough to keep it safe in the cold temperatures, Officer Bailey said. She said putting pets in the garage is even better than nothing. Lexington animal control officers say they also may be able to temporarily provide indoor crates for people who need some help to keep their pets inside.

"If you have no other option, please give us a call because we're here to help you and help the animals of Fayette County," Officer Bailey said, "so we'll do everything we can to facilitate bringing your pets inside during this hazardous weather."

Lexington animal control officers say they will be ready, as always, to respond to any calls to check on animals out in the cold. If you see any animals being abused or neglected, they ask you to report it by calling (859) 255-9033.

Some other tips for keeping your pets safe in cold weather, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, or ASPCA:

