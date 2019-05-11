Owsley County Sheriff looking for suspect after vehicle stolen, recovered

The Owsley County Sheriff is hoping that someone from the public can identify a man he says stole a vehicle early Saturday morning.

According to the Sheriff, the suspect drove off in a Chevrolet Suburban around 4:00 a.m. Investigators used the vehicle’s OnStar service to track it down and recovered it in Breathitt County. The suspect, however, wasn’t around.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the Owsley County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 593-5161 or Kentucky State Police at (859) 623-2404.

