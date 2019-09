Authorities in Owsley County say a motorcyclist has died after his vehicle collided with a dog early Monday morning.

The Owsley County Sheriff's Office announced Michael Frye died after being airlifted to UK Hospital.

Frye was traveling on Ky. 30 east of Booneville around 1 a.m. when a dog ran out in front of him, causing the crash. The dog was killed in the collision.

Frye was not wearing a helmet when the crash happened.