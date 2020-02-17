Ozzy Osbourne cancels 2020 tour

Because of various health issues, Ozzy Osbourne has canceled his 2020 North American "No More Tours 2" tour.

After promotional obligations for his new album, Ordinary Man, Osbourne will go to Europe for medical treatments.

“I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a shit year,” Osbourne said in a press release. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks.

“I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans. I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”

Osbourne was set to play at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati on June 4.