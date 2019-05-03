Police: Kentucky man arrested after uploading child sexual images to internet

A Kentucky man is behind bars after police say he uploaded images of child sexual exploitation online.

Chad Crouse, 44, is being charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance, according to police.

Crouse was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, according to police.

On May 2, police exercised a search warrant on Crouse’s home in Hallie, Kentucky. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Crouse was lodged in the Letcher County Detention Center.