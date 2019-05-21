PAW Patrol Live! coming to Rupp Arena for two dates

Popular children's program PAW Patrol Live! is bringing its live stage show to Lexington.

The production will take place at Rupp Arena October 5 and 6. The October 5 show is from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. while the October 6 show is from noon - 4 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale May 31 by clicking here. Prices start at $28 and are also available at the Lexington Center Box Office or Ticketmaster.

The Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group production is called "The Great Pirate Adventure." There are two acts and an intermission, and the audience can participate in the show.