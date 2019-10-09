PETA unveils new 'Go Vegan' billboard on busy Lexington highway

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has unveiled a new billboard in Lexington trying to convince onlookers to adopt a vegan diet.

Photo: PETA

The billboard is on New Circle Road near Russell Cave Road, and it features a cow. It says "I'm ME, Not MEAT. See the individual. Go vegan."

The organization said it placed the billboard near fast-food restaurants so customers "exercise empathy and make kinder choices at the drive-through."

PETA is also placing billboards in areas with fast-food restaurants in cities like St. Louis and Houston.