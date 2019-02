Animal welfare advocates are investigating after 12 emaciated puppies were found outside an animal shelter Wednesday morning.

The Paris Animal Welfare Society is asking the public for any information on who may be behind the dumping.

The animals were dropped off at the shelter before 10 a.m.

If you have information, you are asked to call the Paris Animal Welfare Society or email pawsparisky@gmail.com.

The shelter is asking for donations as well.