PHOTOS: 5 arrested, including rapper Mic Sinatra, in raid of Georgetown home

Georgetown police have announced the arrests of five people after several agencies conducted a search warrant at a home.

Georgetown officers were joined by Scott County deputies, Lexington police and the Georgetown/Scott County Special Response Team in the raid at a home on South Broadway and Jackson Street near Garth Elementary School Wednesday. The school was placed on lockdown because of how close the home was located.

Police found several firearms and drugs inside the home. They executed a search warrant because William Ellison, who is known locally as rapper "Mic Sinatra" was believed to be staying at the home. He was wanted for multiple felonies and was a suspect in gang activity.

Five suspects were arrested in the investigation, including Ellison. He is charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, cocaine trafficking, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of marijuana and three outstanding warrants.

Below are the other arrests and charges in the case:

Jaymal Washington - Possession of a defaced firearm, cocaine possession

Davi Stanley - Cocaine possession, trafficking a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of school

Jaylen Owens - Possession of a firearm by convicted felon (2 counts), marijuana trafficking, illegal possession of a legend drug

Alicia Milles - Cocaine possession, trafficking a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of school