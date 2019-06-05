PHOTOS: 9 arrested in Montgomery, Fayette County drug trafficking bust

The Mount Sterling Police Department says a drug task force has arrested nine people involved in a large drug trafficking operation.

The police department is part of the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Gateway Area Drug Task Force, which conducted a months-long investigation into the drug activity, leading to the arrests on Tuesday.

The task force conducted search warrants in Montgomery and Fayette counties to dismantle the drug trafficking organization. The suspects are from Montgomery, Fayette and Pike counties.

Authorities seized over a half pound of crystal methamphetamine, and other drugs suspected to be heroin and Fentanyl. They also seized a pill press, cash and other property.

Investigators believe DeAngelo D. Smith, known as "BOP," supplied, transported and distributed multiple pounds of crystal methamphetamine and heroin to Montgomery County and other areas. He is originally from Detroit, Michigan.

Below are the people arrested and the descriptions of their charges. Police say more people could be arrested in the case.

DeAngelo Darnell Smith AKA ‘’BOP”





1. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Crystal Methamphetamine)

2. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Crystal Methamphetamine)

3. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Crystal Methamphetamine)

4. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Crystal Methamphetamine)

5. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Crystal Methamphetamine)

6. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Crystal Methamphetamine)

7. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Crystal Methamphetamine)

8. Engaging in Organized Crime

Lily Belcher, 24 Pike County

1. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Heroin)

2. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Crystal Methamphetamine)

3. Engaging in Organized Crime

4. Trafficking in Marijuana

5. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Carfentanyl or Fentanyl Derivatives)

6. Use or Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Tyler Crawford, 24 Montgomery County

1. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Heroin)

2. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Crystal Methamphetamine)

3. Engaging in Organized Crime

4. Trafficking in Marijuana

5. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Carfentanyl or Fentanyl Derivatives)

6. Use or Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Edward Hunt, 47 Montgomery County

1. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Heroin)

2. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Crystal Methamphetamine)

3. Engaging in Organized Crime

4. Trafficking in Marijuana

5. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Carfentanyl or Fentanyl Derivatives)

6. Use or Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Marcus Jones AKA “Nuke”, 37 Montgomery County

1. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Heroin)

2. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Crystal Methamphetamine)

3. Engaging in Organized Crime

4. Trafficking in Marijuana

5. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Carfentanyl or Fentanyl Derivatives)

6. Use or Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Joann Lawson 63, Montgomery County

1. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Heroin)

2. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Crystal Methamphetamine)

3. Engaging in Organized Crime

4. Trafficking in Marijuana

5. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Carfentanyl or Fentanyl Derivatives)

6. Use or Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Megan Perry, 26 Montgomery County

1. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Heroin)

2. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Crystal Methamphetamine)

3. Engaging in Organized Crime

4. Trafficking in Marijuana

5. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Carfentanyl or Fentanyl Derivatives)

6. Use or Possess Drug Paraphernalia

David Saylor, 48 Montgomery County

1. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Heroin)

2. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Crystal Methamphetamine)

3. Engaging in Organized Crime

4. Trafficking in Marijuana

5. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Carfentanyl or Fentanyl Derivatives)

6. Use or Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Teresa Saylor, 43 Montgomery County

1. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Heroin)

2. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Crystal Methamphetamine)

3. Engaging in Organized Crime

4. Trafficking in Marijuana

5. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Carfentanyl or Fentanyl Derivatives)

6. Use or Possess Drug Paraphernalia