PHOTOS: Aerial images show extent of damage following deadly Lincoln County explosion

A drone pilot has captured photos showing the extent of the damage caused by a deadly Lincoln County explosion.

Matthew Wood took several photos during sunrise showing the area damaged and burned in the aftermath of a gas line rupture near the Boyle County line.

Large portions of land are burned, and several buildings are either damaged or destroyed.

Emergency directors say at least one person is dead and five are injured as a result of the explosion.