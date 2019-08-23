PHOTOS: Fleming County overdose deaths lead to several arrests

Kentucky State Police say several people are behind bars after an investigation into overdose deaths led to a drug bust.

Troopers say they were investigating the overdose deaths, which led them to execute a search warrant at a home in Ewing.

Fleming County deputies joined Kentucky State Police and the Appalachia high-intensity drug trafficking area task force in executing the search warrant, which led to five arrests.

Below are the people arrested and the charged they face. All of them were placed in the Mason County Detention Center.

Jason Blevins, 30 years old of Maysville: Engaging in organized crime, trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense- (2 grams methamphetamine), wanton endangerment- 1st degree, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia- buy/possess

Crystal Clontz, 35 years old of Maysville: Engaging in organized crime, trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense- <2 grams methamphetamine), wanton endangerment- 1st degree, possession of defaced firearm, drug paraphernalia- buy/possess, persistent felony offender I and possession of firearm by convicted felon.

Codey Monroe, 30 years old of Augusta: Engaging in organized crime, trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense- <2 grams methamphetamine), wanton endangerment- 1st degree, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia- buy/possess.

Ashlee Ridner, 22 years old of Ewing: Engaging in organized crime, trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense- <2 grams methamphetamine), wanton endangerment- 1st degree, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia- buy/possess

Darin Ridner, 52 years old of Ewing:Engaging in organized crime, trafficking in controlled substance 1st offense (heroin) (enhancement), trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (< 2 grams methamphetamine) (enhancement), trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (> or = D.U opiates) (enhancement), trafficking in controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense, ( < 20 D.U Drug unspecified) (enhancement), wanton endangerment- 1st degree, possession of defaced firearm, drug paraphernalia- buy/possess