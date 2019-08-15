PHOTOS: 'In God We Trust' displays at several Kentucky public schools

Kentucky school districts are showing different ways to display "In God We Trust" after Gov. Bevin signed a law mandating the national motto in all public schools.

In God We Trust is displayed at Simons Middle School in Flemingsburg. (Submitted Photo)

Fayette County Public Schools has garnered some national attention and backlash from some Republicans for displaying "In God We Trust" in the form of an enlarged print of a dollar bill.

Other districts have decided to display it more prominently.

Simons Middle School in Flemingsburg and Green County High School have the motto displayed in large font above doorways.

Larue County High School's sign displays the motto above a logo similar to the penny, as it has the outline of Abraham Lincoln.

The Monroe County Area Technology Center shows an eagle colored in resemblance to the American flag perched over a banner displaying "In God We Trust."

Elizabethtown High School's display is on an American flag background, and it states that it was established as the national motto in 1956.

Madison County's display is a horizontal sign with gold lettering. Scott County Schools has engraved plaques with the national motto and district logo that will hang near dedication plaques.

Woodford County Schools plans to have prints delivered before the end of August. They will have an American eagle and the American flag along with the inscription.