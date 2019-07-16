PHOTOS: Kentucky police make prostitution busts at 2 massage parlors

Authorities arrested several people at two Kentucky massage parlors in a prostitution sting.

WBKO reports four were charged at Blue Sky Spa and Lavender Massage in Bowling Green over the weekend.

An arrest citation revealed Bowling Green police received tips of suspicious behavior at the parlors, and the phone number for Blue Sky Massage had 39 ads in the past 30 days on websites where commercial sex acts are advertised.

Authorities detained business owner Huadi Chen, who claimed she paid a friend to advertise her business online, but she was unaware that he was advertising on sex forums. Investigators would find semen on beds, floors, light switches and walls. One employee said they changed sheets twice a week, and authorities believe customers laid on a massage table covered in bodily fluids.

Chen was charged with promoting prostitution, wanton endangerment and practicing massage therapy without a license.

Police also went to Lavender Massage, which was also advertised on sex forums. The owner, Li Jionggang, told police he paid for the advertisements which went on sex forums, but he didn't know who he paid. Police only saw male customers entering the business. Jionggang was charged with engaging in organized crime, promoting prostitution and practicing massage therapy without a license.

Two female employees, Lu Yuanying and Lu Caiyuan, were unlicensed in Kentucky. They denied doing any illegal activities, but they were charged with practicing without a license and engaging in organized crime.