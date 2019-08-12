PHOTOS: Laurel County drug bust nets at least 17 arrests

Laurel County authorities say at least 17 people are facing charges after a joint drug operation.

The drug operation, named "Operation Crystal Mountain," included the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, London Police Department, Knox County Sheriff's Office, Kentucky State Police and the London Office of the U.S. Marshal Service.

Authorities were seeking a total of 18 people and arrested 16 of those with warrants. Law enforcement also captured a man who had an unrelated warrant for his arrest.

The arrests were the culmination of a three-month investigation. Authorities conducted a search warrant at a home on Brown Lane which led to the discovery of drugs, paraphernalia and cash.

Below are photos of those arrested.