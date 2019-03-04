PHOTOS: Police arrest 4 in Richmond kidnapping case

Richmond police have arrested four men in connection to a reported kidnapping of a woman.

An arrest report states a woman was held against her will for at least two hours at a home.

The victim was asked to come to an apartment over a missing Rolex watch because the suspects believed she knew where it was. When she arrived, the four suspects would physically attack her and threaten to shoot and kill her.

The woman was eventually able to leave the home after she contacted another man. He was able to get her to leave the home, assuring the suspects he would find the watch. The suspects would threaten to kill the man as well.

Police learned about the reported kidnapping and executed a search warrant at the home of Richard Duerson, who is one of the suspects in the case. Authorities conducted a search at the Kristin Drive apartment and found methamphetamine, hundreds of ecstasy pills and firearms. They also found a bloody bed sheet in a nearby dumpster.

Duerson was on home incarceration for previous felony charges. He is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and ecstasy, firearms crimes, assault, kidnapping, tampering with physical evidence and terroristic threatening.

Three others were charged in the case. James White, 37, is charged with kidnapping and assault. Emora Bruce, 41, is charged with kidnapping, assault and felon in possession of a handgun. Edwin Hering, 28, is charged with assault, kidnapping and giving an officer a false identification.