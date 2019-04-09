PJ Washington declares for the NBA Draft; will sign with an agent

Kentucky sophomore PJ Washington is entering the NBA Draft, and he plans to sign with an agent.

“It’s been a little over a week since our season ended but it still hasn’t hit me that I’ve played my last game with Kentucky across my chest,” Washington said. “This place has been my home for two years and it’s hard for me to put in words how much I’ve grown in my time at Kentucky. The staff challenged me from day one to become the best version of myself and to work hard to become one of the best players in college basketball. I feel like I’ve done that."

Washington was a leader on the Wildcats Elite Eight team in the 2018-19 season, as he was the top scorer and rebounder, averaging 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

A part of Washington's game which improved significantly was his outside shooting. His three-point shooting percentage increased from 24 percent in his freshman year to 42 percent in his sophomore year. Despite taking more outside shots, Washington's field goal percentage slightly went up in his sophomore season.

Coach John Calipari said he was proud of Washington's accomplishments over the past two seasons.

Many analysts expect Washington to be picked in the first round of the NBA Draft.