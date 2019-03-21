PJ Washington seen riding knee scooter at arena before NCAA Tournament game

Photo: The Cats Pause
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WKYT) - PJ Washington was seen riding a knee scooter before Kentucky's game against Abilene Christian in the NCAA Tournament.

Washington, Kentucky's leading scorer and rebounder, sprained his foot and was placed in a hard cast for precautionary reasons, John Calipari said Thursday morning.

Photos from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena show Washington use the scooter to move around the site of the first round matchup.

Lexington Herald-Leader photographer Alex Slitz tweeted a photo showing Washington with the scooter watching team warmups on the sideline.



 
