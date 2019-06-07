PNC awards $150K in grants to FCPS, Lexington Public Library

On Friday morning, the PNC Foundation awarded a $100,000 grant to Fayette County Public Schools and a $50,000 grant to Lexington Public Library, as part of the 15th-anniversary celebration of the PNC Grow Up Great program.

The program is a bilingual $500 million, multi-year initiative to help prepare children from birth to age 5 for success in school and life.

The two-year grants are designed to support the specific needs of preschool learners by providing community-based educational experiences for families with young children, or professional learning and skill-development for current or future early childhood educators.

