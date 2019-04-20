Paducah man arrested, charged with DUI, after leading troopers on chase

Mark Basham (Photo: Graves County Jail)
HICKORY, Ky. (WKYT) – Kentucky State Police say a man is behind bars after leading them on a chase.

Troopers say it started at the intersection of KY 1748 and US 45 in Graves County around 1:45 p.m. Friday.

According to police, a Toyota didn’t stop at the intersection, and turned north on US 45. When officers went to stop the vehicle, the driver – identified as 33-year-old Mark Basham of Paducah – sped up and began passing vehicles in a no passing zone.

Troopers say Basham then tried to lose them by turning onto Pritchett Road and then into a driveway. That’s when police say he crashed his car into an embankment. Basham reportedly got out of the car and began running, but was caught after a short foot pursuit.

Basham was arrested and charged with DUI, fleeing and evading police, possession of open alcohol, and other moving violations.

He was taken to the Graves County Jail.

 
